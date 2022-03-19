Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

