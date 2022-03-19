Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

