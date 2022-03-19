Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $243.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

