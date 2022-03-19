Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $80.05 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $93.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.