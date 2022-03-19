Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $105,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. 1,902,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30.

