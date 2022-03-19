Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 468,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 889,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

