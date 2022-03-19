Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. 1,134,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

