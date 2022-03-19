Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

