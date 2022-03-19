Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 5,955 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $672.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after acquiring an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

