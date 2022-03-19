Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

