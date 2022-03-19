Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Up 2.9%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.84. 3,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 554,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.