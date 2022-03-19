UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 5%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.43. 4,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several research firms recently commented on USER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last three months.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

