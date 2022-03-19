Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $799.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

