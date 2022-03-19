Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.