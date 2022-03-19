Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:UUU opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.76. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
