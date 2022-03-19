Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

UHS traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

