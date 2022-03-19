Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,233 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $147,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.