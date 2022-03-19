Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.