UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock opened at $506.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $359.01 and a 1-year high of $510.68. The stock has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.