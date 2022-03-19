United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.96-3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

United States Steel stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in United States Steel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

