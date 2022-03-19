United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $41.55 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.