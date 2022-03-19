United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €35.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) has been assigned a €35.20 ($38.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($47.55).

UTDI stock opened at €30.21 ($33.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 12 month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 12 month high of €37.72 ($41.45). The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

