Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.53).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,420.50 ($44.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,717 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,861.50. The stock has a market cap of £87.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

