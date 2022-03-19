UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.47 ($19.20).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

