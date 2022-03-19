Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to report $300.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,256. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.