UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,621 ($73.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,580.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,092.52. The company has a market capitalization of £91.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

