UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. 5,364,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.