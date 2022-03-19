UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

