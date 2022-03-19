UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 649 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

