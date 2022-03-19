U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. 152,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,723. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

