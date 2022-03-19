U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of USAU stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 47,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,145. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
