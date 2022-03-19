U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $56.53. 18,323,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

