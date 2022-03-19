Tyler Wall Sells 4,563 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

