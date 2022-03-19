Twitter’s (TWTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,557,902. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

