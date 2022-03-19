TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.02

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as high as C$3.47. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.03.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

