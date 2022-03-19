Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuya alerts:

TUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of TUYA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

About Tuya (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.