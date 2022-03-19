Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 623,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,077. The company has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

