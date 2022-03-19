TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells £79,401.03 in Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.61), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,252.31).

LON:TTG opened at GBX 219 ($2.85) on Friday. TT Electronics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.58. The stock has a market cap of £386.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Several research firms have commented on TTG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

