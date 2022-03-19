Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.
TRMK opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $35.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.
Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
