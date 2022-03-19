Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $35.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

