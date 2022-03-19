Truist Financial Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

