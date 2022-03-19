Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

