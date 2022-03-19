Truist Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Udemy in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDMY. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

