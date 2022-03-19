Truist Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

DEA stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

