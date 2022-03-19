Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 240.80 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.73. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

