Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.