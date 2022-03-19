Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.