Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,339. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

