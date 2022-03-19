Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $380,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,281 shares of company stock worth $4,391,881.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

