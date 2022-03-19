Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

