TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 5,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

