Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.17. 5,226,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,840. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

